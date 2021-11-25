12-yr-old boy dies of food poisoning

Belagavi

25 November 2021 22:13 IST

A 12-year-old child died of food poisoning in Banki village near Khanapur in the District Hospital in Belagavi on Thursday.

Mohammad Jamadar was brought here from the Nandagad Community Health Centre on Wednesday.

Also, 10 others are being treated for food poisoning in Nandagad. They had developed stomach ache and diarrhoea after eating food at a relative’s house in Mugut Khan Hubballi.

They were all admitted to the government hospital in Nandagad. The boy was shifted to Belagavi after his condition worsened. Doctors said that adulteration, unevenly cooked meal or chemical additives such as untested food colours may have caused the death.

A case has been registered.