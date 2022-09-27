₹118 cr. spent under Ayushman Bharat in Mysuru: Sudhakar

Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education K. Sudhakar, Minister in-charge of Mysuru S.T. Somashekar, and others at an exhibition of ‘Arogya Dasara’ in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education K. Sudhakar on Wednesday inaugurated ‘Arogya Dasara’.

This is the first time during Dasara that an event called ‘Argoya Dasara’ is being organised, he said.

“The concept of Arogya Dasara came to our minds over the challenges that we faced during the fight against COVID-19. We wanted to spread awareness on how we handled the challenges and the lessons learnt from combating the pandemic,” Dr. Sudhakar said.

The Minister said ₹118 crore was spent alone in Mysuru district for providing treatment to beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat for various ailments. “Five crore health smart cards will reach the people in the next 100 days. As of now, 85 lakh smart cards have been distributed in the last 15 days,” he claimed.

The ‘Arogya Mela’ is being organised in association with Mysore MedIcal College and Research Institute and the Department of Health and Family Welfare.