112 new cases in Yadgir, Raichur

Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar addressing a press conference in Raichur on Saturday.

YADGIR/RAICHUR

23 May 2020 21:40 IST

Highest number of positive cases reported in Yadgir in the State on Saturday

The highest number of positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday was reported in Yadgir district. As many as 72 people tested positive and of them, 17 are children aged below 15. All have travel history to Maharashtra and returned to Yadgir district recently.

The district administration has kept them under institutional quarantine.

The total number of cases has reached 87 in the district. As many as 16 persons have preliminary and 216 people have secondary contact with these 72 persons. So far, officials have sent 718 samples for examination. The district administration has established 220 institutional quarantine centres across the district and kept 12,991 persons under observation. In Raichur district, 40 new cases were reported on Saturday. All have them returned from Maharashtra. Of the 40 cases, 32 are from Deodurga taluk followed by four each from Lingsagur and Raichur taluk.

Five cases in Dharwad

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Dharwad district rose to 38 on Saturday with five more testing positive. One positive person was discharged from the hospital after getting cured.

After discharge of the 57-year-old man from Shanthinagar in Hubballi from the designated hospital, the number of active cases in the district stands at 28.

All the five persons who tested positive on Saturday had returned from Maharashtra and had been quarantined immediately on reaching Dharwad. Of them, four patients — 29-year-old woman, two-year-old boy, 49-year-old woman, and 58-year-old man belong to the same family and are residents of Hubballi. The other person who tested positive is a 51-year old man from Dharwad.

Official sources have said that since all the five persons were quarantined immediately on their return, the chances of them spreading the infection was minimal.

Three in Udupi

Three persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Udupi district on Saturday.

According to a release here, the three persons include a 34-year-old woman who returned from Maharashtra recently, and a 40-year-old man and a 49-year-old man.

All the three have been shifted to the designated COVID-19 hospital here, the release said.

Five discharged in DK

Five patients who have recovered from COVID-19 were discharged from the Government Wenlock Hospital here on Saturday.

The discharged were a 51-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman from Boloor in the city and two women aged 60 and 70 and a man aged 30, all from Bantwal.

Two COVID-19 positive cases were also reported in Dakshina Kannada on the same day. A woman aged 41 from Belthangady who was down with influenza-like illness and a 30-year-old man who had arrived from Maharashtra tested positive.