11 from Kalaburagi selected for I-League trials

March 22, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KALABURAGI

As many as 11 players from Kalaburagi district have been selected for trials of Under-13 and Under-15 Junior Indian Youth League (I-League) Football Tournament that will commence in the first week of April in Goa.

The selection for trials was held in Delhi on March 19.

As many as 14 players from Kalaburagi District Football Academy (KFDA) participated in the selection process and of them, 11 players have been selected for the trials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Syed Rafi Hussain, who participated in the U-13 Gothia World Youth Cup Football Tournament held at Gothenburg, Sweden, in July last year, is one among those selected to undergo trials for the Under-15 I-League Tournament.

The other seven selected for Under-15 trials are Md. Shazeb Nauman, Md. Ameer, Md. Faizan Saquib, Anas Jagirdar, Mohammad Tariq Ahmed, Mirza Rayyan Baig and Mallikarjun B. Patil.

Three students, Md. Uwais Husain, Prithviraj Naik and Md. Shaheer, have been selected for the Under-13 trials.

Players from 26 football clubs from across the country such as Bangalore Football Club, Mumbai Football Club, Delhi Football Club, Jaipur Football Club will participate in the Junior I-League.

All the 11 players will be trained under Belgaum United Football Academy (BUFA) for the next two months. Players showing good performance during the training period will be selected to participate in trails of the I-League Football Tournament in Goa.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.