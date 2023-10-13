October 13, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST - Shivamogga

Police have arrested 10 persons on the charge of raping two minor girls who went missing from the Karnataka government girls’ home in Chikkamagaluru in September. Of the arrested, two are from Chikkamagaluru while the remaining eight are from neighbouring Hassan district.

The minors, who were staying in the girls’ home in Chikkamagaluru, went missing on September 17. The caretakers of the home filed a complaint at the Women Police Station. Police succeeded in tracing the girls.

When the police recorded the statements of the girls, they learnt that the girls were forced into prostitution. The police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act). The police, based on the girls’ statements, arrested the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.