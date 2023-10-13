ADVERTISEMENT

10 persons arrested in connection with rape of two minor girls in Chikkamagaluru

October 13, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST - Shivamogga

The accused are from Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts. The girls, who were staying at the government girls’ home in Chikkamagaluru, went missing on September 17

The Hindu Bureau

The girls told the police that they were forced into prostitution.  | Photo Credit: Illustration for representation only

Police have arrested 10 persons on the charge of raping two minor girls who went missing from the Karnataka government girls’ home in Chikkamagaluru in September. Of the arrested, two are from Chikkamagaluru while the remaining eight are from neighbouring Hassan district.

The minors, who were staying in the girls’ home in Chikkamagaluru, went missing on September 17. The caretakers of the home filed a complaint at the Women Police Station. Police succeeded in tracing the girls.

When the police recorded the statements of the girls, they learnt that the girls were forced into prostitution. The police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act). The police, based on the girls’ statements, arrested the accused.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US