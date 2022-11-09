Justice D.Y. Chandrachud sworn in as 50th Chief Justice of India

President Draupadi Murmu administering the oath to D.Y. Chandrachud as the 50th Chief Justice of India, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi, Wednesday, November 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Justice Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud was sworn in as the 50th Chief Justice of India on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

President Droupadi Murmu administered him the oath at a brief ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Justice Chandrachud takes over as the head of India's Judiciary from Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, who demitted office on Tuesday.

While Justice Lalit had a brief tenure of 74 days, Justice Chandrachud will serve as the CJI for two years. He will demit office on November 10, 2024.

Before his appointment to the top court, Justice Chandrachud served as the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court from October 31, 2013. He also served as a Judge of the Bombay High Court from March 2000 to October 2013.