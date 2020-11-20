JeM terrorists planned ‘something big’ on 26/11 anniversary, PM holds review meeting

New Delhi

20 November 2020 15:19 IST

Security forces have defeated a nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir, tweets Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a review meeting with the top security brass, including Home Minister Amit Shah, as it emerged that Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists killed in an encounter on the outskirts of Jammu, were planning a big terror operation on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attack.

Government sources said NSA Ajit Doval, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and top intelligence officials attended the meeting in which Mr. Modi took stock of the situation.

The terrorists were planning “something big” on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, the sources added.

Advertising

Advertising

Four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed and two policemen injured in a gunbattle in Nagrota on Thursday after a truck carrying newly infiltrated militants was intercepted, police had said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh, had said after the encounter that the terrorists had come to execute a “big plan” which has now been foiled.

Later, Mr. Modi praised the security forces for thwarting the nefarious plot of Jaish-e-Mohammed. "Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted," he said.

"Our security forces have once again displayed utmost bravery and professionalism. Thanks to their alertness, they have defeated a nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir," he added.