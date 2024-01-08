Jamiat expresses concern over government participation in Ram Temple ceremony

January 08, 2024 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - New Delhi

Voices of objection to the perceived participation of the Central government in the upcoming Ram Mandir inauguration are being raised in non-political circles. At its central working committee meeting on the weekend, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, the oldest Muslim body in the country, called the “active participation of the government as an attempt to unduly influence upcoming elections”.

The Jamiat also expressed concern at “attempts to harass and intimidate the minority community” as the buzz around the temple gains ground.

“In light of the recent events surrounding the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind deems it necessary to draw the attention of the government and law enforcement agencies to concerns about the breach of peace and attempts to harass and intimidate the minority community. The escalating atmosphere of animosity within the country is detrimental to its overall well-being,” Niaz Ahmed Farooqui, Jamiat’s secretary, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The body urged the government and its institutions “to refrain from adopting biased policies” and appealed “to citizens of the country to make every possible effort to uphold law and order and maintain peace in these challenging circumstances”. Mr Farooqui asked the Muslims to “remain resilient and patient, not succumb to despair.”

He also reminded the media of the Jamiat’s stance on the long-festering issue, stating, “It is crucial to reiterate our stance on this matter, emphasising that the Supreme Court’s judgment on the Babri Masjid does not align with principles of justice. The decision appears rooted in faith and technicalities rather than the spirit of justice. The Supreme Court itself has acknowledged the absence of evidence supporting the claim that the Babri Masjid was constructed by demolishing a temple.”

The noted Muslim body also expressed disappointment that despite the Supreme Court’s assurance in its Ayodhya judgment regarding strict enforcement of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, petitions concerning other mosques are still being entertained in several courts. “This approach has eroded the citizens’ confidence in the fairness of the judiciary,” Mr. Farooqui said.

On this occasion, in his key presidential address, Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani emphasised the protection of mosques as a key objective of the Jamiat. He highlighted the need for a strategic plan of action and remedial measures amid controversies surrounding places of worship. It was recalled how the body has always taken recourse to the judiciary for redressal of any wrongs, including debates abut the ownership of certain places of worship.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT