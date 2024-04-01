ADVERTISEMENT

Katchatheevu issue | Jaishankar says PMs from Congress indifferent about island, gave away Indian fishermen's rights

April 01, 2024 10:51 am | Updated 10:54 am IST - New Delhi

Attacking the DMK over its public posturing against the agreement, Mr. Jaishankar said its leader and then T.N. CM Karunanidhi was kept fully informed about the 1974 India-Sri Lanka agreement

PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addresses a press conference at the BJP Headquarters, in New Delhi on April 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on April 1 claimed that Prime Ministers from the Congress displayed indifference about Katchatheevu island and gave away Indian fishermen’s rights despite legal views to the contrary.

Prime Ministers such as Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi dubbed Katchatheevu, given to Sri Lanka in 1974 as part of a maritime boundary agreement, as a “little island” and “little rock”, he told a press conference, asserting that the issue has not cropped up abruptly but was always a live matter.

Raising Katchatheevu issue shows PM Modi's desperation: Kharge

It has been frequently raised in Parliament and has been a matter of frequent correspondence between the Centre and the State Government, Mr. Jaishankar said, adding that he has replied to the chief minister at least 21 times.

Attacking the DMK over its public posturing against the agreement, Mr. Jaishankar said its leader and then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi was kept fully informed about the agreement, first reached in 1974 between India and Sri Lanka.

The Congress and DMK raised the issue in Parliament as if they bear no responsibility for it, while they are the parties which did it, he said, adding the DMK very much “connived” with the Congress in 1974 and afterwards in creating this situation.

Katchatheevu ceded to Sri Lanka despite DMK’s objections: Stalin to PM

In 20 years, 6,184 Indian fishermen have been detained by Sri Lanka and their 1,175 fishing vessels seized by the neighbouring country, Mr. Jaishankar said, It is the Narendra Modi Government which has been working to ensure that the Indian fishermen are released, he said, adding, “We have to find a solution. We have to sit down and work it out with the Sri Lankan Government.” He claimed the people of Tamil Nadu have long been misled over the issue and that he was speaking on the matter to inform the masses.

