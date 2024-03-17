GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Katchatheevu ceded to Sri Lanka despite DMK’s objections: Stalin to PM

The Chief Minister was responding to Modi’s allegation that T.N. fishermen were being attacked by the island country’s navy due to the ‘sins jointly committed by the DMK and the Congress’

March 17, 2024 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegation that Tamil fishermen were attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy because of the sins jointly committed by the DMK and the Congress, and said that Katchatheevu was given to Sri Lanka despite strong protests by the DMK.

“The Prime Minister, without any qualms, has uttered a lie. The people of Tamil Nadu know the truth. Is the Prime Minister so innocent to believe that a State government can cede a part of the country to another nation? What are the steps taken by the BJP in the last 10 years to retrieve Katchatheevu?,” he asked on social media.

Mr. Stalin wondered why the BJP government failed to prevent the arrest and torture of Tamil fishermen at the hands of Sri Lankan Navy.

“Are they not Indians? Why has the BJP government that pressured the Sri Lankan government for the business interests of the Adani Group not raised its voice for the traditional fishing rights of Tamil fishers?,” he asked.

The Chief Minister further said that the procedure of jailing fishermen when they commit the same offence for the second time was introduced only when the BJP was in power, and the party had not done anything to prevent it.

The BJP government was ignoring the interests of Tamil Nadu and Mr. Modi had no answer when the people asked him to list the special programmes that his government had implemented for the welfare of Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister said.

“Lies and laments echoed from the dais from which he spoke. Why does the Prime Minister who calls himself Vishwaguru remain a silent guru? Fishermen will expose the farcical drama of the BJP government, which indulges in mudslinging to cover up its failures. The time has come to remove the mask,” he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.