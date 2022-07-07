Jaishankar meets Wang in Bali, discusses boundary resolution, student visas and G-20

External Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during their bilateral meeting ahead of the G-20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, on July 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 07, 2022 12:57 IST

Meeting seen as a possible precursor to PM Modi-Xi engagement later this year

Three months after they met in Delhi, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi held talks on the sidelines of the G-20 Foreign Minister’s meeting in Bali on Thursday. Mr. Jaishankar said the meeting was his first engagement after reaching the Indonesian resort city where the G-20 summit will be held in November, and that the two sides discussed resolving the boundary standoff that began in April 2020.

“EAM called for an early resolution of all the outstanding issues along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. Recalling the disengagement achieved in some friction areas, EAM reiterated the need to sustain the momentum to complete disengagement from all the remaining areas to restore peace and tranquillity in the border areas, “ a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, adding that the two Ministers agreed that they should continue regular contact at military and diplomatic meetings, and looked ahead to the next 16th round of Senior Commanders meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border point “at an early date”.

The last Senior Commanders meeting on March 12 had been unable to make much forward movement although previous rounds have seen the disengagement of Indian Army and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops at Pangong North and Galwan and Gogra post at PP17-A, after the PLA transgressions and killings at Galwan that took place in the summer of 2020. Disengagement at Hot Springs point or PP15, as well as Depsang and Demchok areas occupied by the Chinese side, still remains to be resolved, according to officials.

“EAM reiterated that India-China relationship is best served by observing the three mutuals – mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests,” the MEA added.

As with their last meeting, when Mr. Wang visited Delhi in March this year, Mr. Jaishankar also discussed other issues with him, including the status of Indian students who have not been able to return to China after the COVID-19 lockdowns, and “stressed the need for expediting the process and facilitating the return of students”, the MEA said.

Ukraine situation

In tweets, Mr. Jaishankar said he had also “shared perspectives on the international situation and its impact on the G-20 deliberations,” with Mr. Wang, in a reference to the war in Ukraine, and the demand by many G-20 countries part of the U.S.-Europe alliance that Russian President Vladimir Putin be excluded from the meeting in November, or they threatened to boycott his speech.

Mr. Yi also “appreciated” India’s support during China’s BRICS Chairship this year, the MEA said, including a virtual summit which Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended, hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Jaishankar-Wang meeting, as well as another engagement in Tashkent for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Minister’s meeting on July 28-29 are expected to discuss the course ahead for a possible Modi-Xi meeting later this year at the SCO summit in mid-September and G-20 in November. India will also host both summits in 2023.

“[Mr. Wang] assured China’s support for India’s upcoming G-20 and SCO Presidency. They agreed to remain in touch,” the MEA statement added.