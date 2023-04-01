Is PM Modi’s degree fake? asks Arvind Kejriwal after Gujarat HC order

April 01, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Gujarat High Court’s order ruling that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s degree details were not needed, raises a lot of questions over his education.

“An uneducated or less educated PM is dangerous for India,” Mr. Kejriwal said, citing instances where the PM’s statements were “not backed by science”.

The Chief Minister alleged that there can be two reasons why the Prime Minister is not showing his degree. “It is either because of his ego he doesn’t feel the need to show it to anyone but this kind of behaviour is not valid in a democracy. The other question that arises is that the degree might be fake.”

Earlier on Friday, the Gujarat High Court set aside a 2016 order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) directing Gujarat University to provide the details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s M.A. degree to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The court in turn imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 over this suit.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejrival on The Prime Minister of India should be educated - why it is important | Video Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Friday also targeted the Prime Minister.

At a press conference, Sanjay Singh criticised the Prime Minister for making ridiculous statements and claimed that he had little knowledge of science or history or geography.

He further stated, “The Prime Minister, who had been elected and sent by 140 crore people, should let people know about his degree and should not get them fined for asking about it.”

“Doesn’t the country even have the right to know how much their PM has studied? He vehemently opposed showing of his degree in the court. Why? And those who demand to see their degree will be fined? What is this happening? Illiterate or less educated PM is very dangerous for the country,” he said in the tweet.

(With agency inputs)