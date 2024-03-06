INS Jatayu, India’s new naval base in Lakshadweep, will help combat piracy, security threats better

March 06, 2024 04:25 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - Minicoy (Lakshadweep)

In a bid to strengthen the operational prowess of the Indian Navy within the strategically vital Lakshadweep Islands, a new naval base, named ‘INS Jatayu’, was commissioned at Minicoy on March 6.

Minicoy is the southernmost island of Lakshadweep, which straddles the vital sea lines of communications.

Naval Detachment INS Jatayu, which will boost operational reach and facilitate the Indian Navy's operational effort towards anti-piracy and anti-narcotics operations in the Western Arabian Sea, was commissioned by Navy Chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

INS Jatayu is the second naval base in Lakshadweep after INS Dweeprakshak in Kavaratti. It has been commissioned under the command of Commandant Vrat Baghel.

INS Jatayu’s critical role

Addressing the gathering at Minicoy after the commissioning of INS Jatayu, Admiral Hari Kumar said the unit was named after the mythical creature in the epic Ramayana who tried to stop the abduction of Sita. "In the Ramayana, Jatayu was the 'first responder', trying to stop the abduction of Sitaji, even to the peril of his own life, exemplifying service before self. So the naming of this unit as Jatayu is an apt recognition of this spirit of providing security surveillance and selfless service," he said.

The navy chief said that the information Jatayu relayed to Lord Ram provided crucial situational awareness, leading to the successful quest that followed. "Similarly, we expect that this unit will provide situational awareness to the Indian Navy in maintaining good maritime domain awareness of the entire region. INS Baaz to the east in the Andamans and now the INS Jatayu in the west will serve as eyes and ears to the Navy to safeguard our national interest," he said.

He said it was crucial to recognise the pressing need for heightened surveillance amidst the prevailing geopolitical developments, which underscores the strategic significance of Lakshadweep to India.

"The Indian Ocean region is witnessing an upsurge in maritime terror, crime, and piracy. The Indian Navy has responded with an assertive posture in the west and north Arabian Sea, undertaking anti-drone, anti-missile, and anti-piracy operations to safeguard merchant traffic in the region," he said.

Why Lakshadweep is strategically important

Lakshadweep Island Administrator Praful Khoda Patel, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said that approval for an airstrip at Minicoy is in the final stages, and that the 24-hour operational chopper hanger at Kavaratti will start soon. He also said land has been allotted to set up a radar base in Lakshadweep for the Indian Air Force.

Southern Naval Command chief Vice Admiral V. Srinivas and Western Naval Command chief Vice Admiral Sanjay J. Singh also took part in the event. Naval Officer-in-Charge (Lakshadweep) Captain Lovekesh Thakur said that since the island is located on traditional trade routes, it is strategically important.

"Because of the strategic location, specifically Minicoy, it is a place for gathering information on the shipping movement," Captain Thakur told PTI.

He said since the island is on an important trade route, having a base with enhanced surveillance capabilities is of great importance to the country. It is a starting point to building a springboard for better deployment of units, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT