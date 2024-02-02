GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indian Navy foils yet another piracy attempt off Somalia

FV Omaril, an Iranian-flagged Vessel, had been boarded by seven pirates who had taken the crew as hostages, the Indian Navy said.

February 02, 2024 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Navy personnel foiled yet another piracy attempt on a Iranian-flagged fishing vessel Omaril off Somalia, on February 2, 2024. Photo: Indian Navy

In yet another instance of piracy attempts on a fishing vessel, Indian Navy, on February 2, stepped in to foil the attempts on an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel Omaril along the east coast of Somalia.

Indian Naval Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA), undertaking surveillance in the area, successfully located FV Omari, and INS Sharada, deployed for anti-piracy mission in the region was diverted to intercept the boat.

“INS Sharada intercepted the vessel in early hours of February 2 and used her integral helicopter and boats to coerce the pirates for safe release of crew along with the vessel.

“INS Sharda ensured successful release of the crew, 11 Iranian and 08 Pakistani nationals, along with the boat,” the Indian Navy said.

“FV Omaril, an Iranian-flagged Vessel, had been boarded by seven pirates who had taken the crew as hostages.

“The ship also undertook confirmatory boarding on FV Omari to sanitise and check on the well-being of the crew who had been held captive by the Somali pirates,” the Indian Navy added.

