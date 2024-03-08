ADVERTISEMENT

Indian diplomat meets Taliban minister in Kabul

March 08, 2024 11:03 am | Updated 11:03 am IST - NEW DELHI

India doesn’t recognise Taliban as the official ruler of Afghanistan but recent trends have indicated closer interaction between India and Taliban.

The Hindu Bureau

A senior Indian diplomat met Taliban “foreign minister” Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul on Thursday. This was announced on social media by the Afghan side.

Jitender Pal Singh who is in charge of important outreach to Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan met Mr. Muttaqi along with a small Indian delegation.

India doesn’t recognise Taliban as the official ruler of Afghanistan but recent trends have indicated closer interaction between India and Taliban.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Singh said India is interested in expanding economic cooperations with Afghanistan and enhancing trade through Chabahar port, the statement by the Afghan side added.

Extending gratitude to India for its humanitarian assistance, Mr. Muttaqi said that Kabul wants to strengthen political and economic relations with India. Mr. Muttaqi called for facilitating issuance of visa by India for Afghan businessmen, patients and students, the readout further said.

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US