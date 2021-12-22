India successfully tests ‘Pralay’ missile off Odisha coast

Balasore (Odisha)/Delhi:

The solid-fuel, battlefield missile developed by the DRDO is based on Prithvi Defence Vehicle from the Indian ballistic missile programme.

India, on December 22, successfully test-fired short-range, surface-to-surface guided ballistic missile ‘Pralay’ off the Odisha coast, Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) sources said.

The missile, launched from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island around 10.30 a.m., met all the mission objectives, the sources said. A battery of tracking instruments monitored its trajectory along the coast line, they said.

‘Pralay’ is a 350-500km short-range, surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000kg.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Twitter, “Congratulations to the DRDO and associated teams for the maiden development flight trial.” “My compliments to them for the fast-track development and successful launch of modern surface-to-surface Quasi Ballistic missile. It is a significant milestone achieved today,” he added.