Supersonic missile-assisted torpedo system successfully launched: DRDO

A supersonic missile-assisted torpedo system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was successfully launched from the Wheeler Island in Odisha on Monday.

“The system is a next generation missile-based standoff torpedo delivery system. During the mission, full-range capability of the missile was successfully demonstrated. The system has been designed to enhance anti-submarine warfare capability far beyond the conventional range of the torpedo,” the DRDO said in a statement.

It was a textbook launch, where the entire trajectory was monitored by the electro-optic telemetry system, various range radars, including the down range instrumentation and down range ships, the DRDO said. The missile carried a torpedo, parachute delivery system and release mechanisms.

This canister-based missile system consists of advanced technologies - two-stage solid propulsion, electro-mechanical actuators and precision inertial navigation. The missile is launched from ground mobile launcher and it can cover a range of distances.

While a number of DRDO laboratories developed various technologies for this system, industry participated in the development and production of various sub-systems, the statement said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh termed the development of the system a perfect example of building futuristic defence systems in the country.


