India, Pak. hold brigade commander-level meet

Ceasefire implementation discussed

A brigade commander-level meeting between the Indian and the Pakistani armies was held in J&K’s Poonch district on Friday, the first such meet since the February 25 joint statement by the two countries reaffirming their commitment to abide by the 2003 ceasefire agreement.

An Army spokesman, in a tweet, said that post the Directors General of Military Operations Understanding 2021, a brigade commander level flag meeting was held between Indian and Pakistan armies at Poonch’s Rawalkot crossing point on Friday “to discuss the implementation mechanism as per the understanding”.

The meeting comes amid a complete peace maintained by the two armies along the Line of Control (LoC).

The fresh meeting between the two armies has fuelled speculations of a further widening of the scope of the confidence building measures along the LoC, which also houses two main trading points in Jammu and Kashmir.

Significantly, Poonch’s Rawalkot is also a trading point, which was closed by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2019 after reports of “terror funding”.

The top Indian and Pakistani Army officers’ meet comes a day after Army Chief General Manoj Naravane confirmed that silence prevailed on the LoC “for the first time in around five to six years, as not a single shot was fired in March, barring an odd incident”.

However, Gen. Naravane was quick to add on Thursday that “the terror infrastructure, including terrorist launch-pads on the Pakistani side, remained intact”.