India can give a befitting reply to aggression, says Rajnath Singh as Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary says govt. ‘quiet’ on Ladakh

February 05, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said in the Lok Sabha that India was capable of giving a befitting reply if attacked by external forces. His remarks came in an exchange with the Congress Legislature Party leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, who accused the government of being quiet on the situation in Ladakh vis-à-vis China.

Mr. Chowdhury was speaking on the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address when he questioned Mr. Singh, who was present in the Lok Sabha, over the situation in Ladakh and claimed that vast areas of the Union Territory had been occupied.

He said China has been “emboldened today” and the Modi government had failed in its China’s policy. “Not even a word on security concerns was mentioned in the President’s Address. The situation in Ladakh is deteriorating day by day. I want to ask our Defence Minister to please tell us what is the situation in Ladakh. You said that the status will be restored. Day by day situation of Ladakh is worsening... 2,000-square kilometre area is being occupied. Today the shepherd is unable to go there. Please ask the people of Ladakh why this happening. Why are you sitting silent? From Arunachal to Ladakh the situation is worsening,” he said.

“When the Galwan incident took place you gave the certificate that no one entered our place. From 2014 till now your government failed in China policy,” he added.

Mr. Singh immediately intervened and expressed disagreement over the Congress leader’s comments pertaining to Line of Actual Control (LAC). “As Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury took my name, I express my disagreement with whatever he said in connection with China and LAC. I condemn this,” he said. “I would like to assure the House that India is not weak anymore. India has become strong. If someone dares to stare at India, India has the capability and strength to give a befitting reply... The country should not be unnecessarily defamed in the forum of the Parliament,” he said.

