  • If the promise was false, with the intention of being broken later on. This would disregard a woman’s consent through a misconception of fact and would be considered rape. (“...where the promise to marry is false, and the intention of the maker at the time was not to abide by it from the beginning itself, but to deceive the woman to convince her to engage in sexual relations,” the Supreme Court noted in ‘Pramod Suryabhan Pawar vs. State of Maharashtra’ in 2019.)
  • The false promise itself must be of immediate relevance, or bear a direct nexus to the woman’s decision to engage in the sexual act, as argued in Sonu alias Subhash Kumar vs State of U.P. And Anotherin 2019.