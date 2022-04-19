COVID-19 guidelines National

Health Ministry cautions against laxity with rising COVID–19 cases

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan during a press conference in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI
Special CorrespondentApril 19, 2022 22:23 IST
Updated: April 20, 2022 07:24 IST

 

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra and Mizoram on Tuesday cautioning against any laxity with the current increase in COVID-19 positivity rate and cases reported by them.

The Ministry has said there is a need for continued monitoring of the spread of infection and steps for prompt and effective management of COVID-19. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Laxity at any level may nullify the gains in pandemic management so far. Regular monitoring and prompt follow–up action in emerging areas of concern is crucial. The Health Ministry will continue to provide requisite support to the States in this ongoing and collective effort.”

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Read more...