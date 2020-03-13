Govt revokes detention of Farooq Abdullah

New Delhi

13 March 2020 13:33 IST

Dr. Abdullah was first detained on August 5, 2019 and was arrested under the J&K Public Safety Act on September 15, 2019.

The J&K administration on Friday released National Conference (NC) president and Member of Parliament, Srinagar, Dr. Farooq Abdullah, who was in detention over seven months. He was detained immediately after the Centre revoked J&K's special status on August 5 last year.



"The J&K government has issued orders revoking detention of Dr. Farooq Abdullah," said J&K government spokesman Rohit Kansal.



Principal Secretary, Home, Shaleen Kabra, in an order, said the detention of Dr. Abdullah under the Public Safety Act (PSA), issued on September 15, has been withdrawn, ending his detention immediately.

Security forces patrol outside the residence of Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Dr. Abdullah, 82, remained under house arrest after the government booked him under the stringent PSA and lodged him in his own house on Gupkar Road, which was designated as a sub-jail. The J&K's home department had in December extended his detention by another three months.

Dr. Abdullah's release is the first of the three detained former chief ministers of the erstwhile State. NC vice president Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti continue to remain in detention.

Dr. Abdullah was arrested in the wake of Centre’s decision to scrap J&K’s semi-autonomous status on August 5 last year.

Leaders welcome Farooq Abdullah's release

Welcoming Dr. Abdullah's release from detention, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted "Welcome the belated release of Dr Farooq Abdullah...his detention was a disgrace."

Peoples Conference leader Imran Ansari too welcomed the government's decision. He demanded the release of party leader Sajad Lone and party workers. "We welcome the release of Dr. Farooq Abdullah. And I take this opportunity to demand the release of our Chairman Mr Sajad Lone. He is under strict house arrest after being in detention at MLA hostel for six months. We also demand release of our workers who are detained under PSA," said Mr. Ansari said.