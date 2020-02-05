389 people in detention in J&K under Public Safety Act: Centre

A total of 389 people are currently under detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.
Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said detention orders have been issued against 444 people under the J&K Public Safety Act since August 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated. At present, 389 people are in detention under the PSA, he said in reply to a written question.
Regular reviews are undertaken on a case-by-case basis and accordingly, extension in detention or revocation is made based on reports of field agencies and the ground situation.
