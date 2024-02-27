Former SC judge A.M. Khanwilkar appointed Lokpal chairperson

February 27, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - New Delhi

Former Supreme Court judge A M Khanwilkar was appointed as the Lokpal chairperson on February 27, according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Justice Khanwilkar retired from the Supreme Court in July 2022.

According to a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President also appointed former High Court judges Lingappa Narayana Swamy, Sanjay Yadav and Ritu Raj Awasthi as judicial members of the Lokpal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sushil Chandra, Pankaj Kumar and Ajay Tirkey were appointed as non-judicial members of the anti-corruption ombudsman.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT