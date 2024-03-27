ED summons AAP Goa unit chief in Delhi excise policy case

March 27, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Goa unit chief Amit Palekar and some of his party colleagues from the State for recording their statements in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

It is learnt that they have been asked to appear before the agency officials in Goa capital Panjim on Thursday. The development comes days after the party’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED for his alleged role in the case.

Mr. Palekar was the AAP’s chief ministerial face during the 2022 Assembly election in the coastal State. He had recently said that there was no evidence to show that illicit funds were sent to the State for party activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ED has alleged that about ₹45 crore from the “proceeds of crime” of ₹100 crore received from the “South Group” — allegedly involving the now-arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K. Kavitha and others — had been sent to Goa for use during the party’s election campaign.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT