Digital tribute to freedom fighters gets 34 lakh messages

July 24, 2022 20:26 IST

Beam of light installed at Central Park will get brighter with each message and the goal is 1 crore messages

A beam of light installed by the government at Central Park here to pay tribute to freedom fighters has been getting brighter with each message posted, with 34 lakh messages having been sent as on Sunday, according to those involved with the project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Saturday tweeted about “Digital Jyot”, the beam of light at Central Park in Connaught Place, and asked people to send in their messages at digitaltribute.in to make the beam brighter. Installed on March 12, the beam gets brighter as more messages paying tribute to freedom fighters are posted by the public on the website.

The individual messages are also played on a screen at Central Park as a part of the initiative to mark 75 years of Independence.

“A sky beam light has been installed at Central Park in Delhi. Every tribute paid will intensify the illumination of the Digital Jyot. Do take part in this unique endeavour and strengthen Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” Mr. Modi had said in a Tweet.

The beam became brighter after Mr. Modi’s appeal on Twitter on Saturday with 2 lakh messages being posted, said Saurav Bhaik, the founder of Tagbin, a company working on the project under the Culture Ministry.

As of now the beam is around 800 watt and would be at full capacity of 2,500 Watt with 1 crore messages, Mr. Bhaik said.

“The beam can be seen from 30 km on a clear day on full intensity. We have installed a controller in the sky light which increases the brightness of the light with every digital tribute. The light will be at its full capacity when tribute count reaches one crore,” Mr. Bhaik said.