Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh summoned in drug nexus case

MUMBAI

23 September 2020 20:38 IST

Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan among six called by the Narcotics Control Bureau

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) issued summons on Wednesday to actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in the Bollywood drug nexus case that has emerged after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput death case | NCB arrests 2 more persons in drug probe

The agency has also summoned designer Simone Khambatta, and Sushant’s manager Shruti Modi for questioning.

Advertising

Advertising

“Ms. Modi, Ms. Khambatta and Ms. Singh have been summoned on September 24. Ms. Padukone has been summoned on 25 September and Ms. Kapoor and Ms. Khan have been summoned on 26 September,” K.P.S. Malhotra, NCB Deputy Director (Operations), told The Hindu.

Some allegedly incriminating Whatsapp conversations involving Ms. Padukone and her manager and employee of Kwan talent management company Karishma Prakash had come in the public domain recently. On Tuesday, the agency summoned Ms. Prakash and Kwan’s CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar for questioning.

Also read: Something rotten: On Sushant Singh Rajput death and the media mob

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s talent manager Jaya Saha was questioned by the NCB earlier on September 21. Ms Saha is also an employee of Kwan.

In a statement to the NCB, a boatman Jagdish Das had said Sushant used to party at his Lonavla farmhouse with Ms. Chakraborty, Ms. Khan and others, where weed and alcohol were common.

NCB has so far arrested 16 accused in this case.