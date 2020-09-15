Sushant Singh Rajput death case | NCB arrests 2 more persons in drug probe

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two more persons in connection with the probe related to drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, an official said on Tuesday.
The probe agency earlier took into custody 16 people, including Rajput’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty, in connection with the case.
On Monday, the NCB arrested Suryadeep Malhotra, a school friend of Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty, from Mumbai.
Besides, one Chris Costa was detained by the NCB in Goa on Saturday. He was subsequently brought to Mumbai and arrested after questioning, the official said.
With this, 18 people have so far been arrested by the NCB which is probing drug angle in the case of Rajput’s death.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the NCB is probing the drug case in which actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Rajput’s manager Samuel Miranda, domestic help Dipesh Sawant and others have been arrested.
They are currently in judicial custody.
The NCB began its investigation after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was probing money laundering charges linked to the case, shared social media chats retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty’s mobile phone, hinting at use of banned drugs.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is separately probing a case against Rhea Chakraborty and others.
