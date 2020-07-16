Consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav neither meaningful nor credible: India

Islamabad/New Delhi

16 July 2020 18:38 IST

Two Indian officers were provided unimpeded and uninterrupted access to Commander Jadhav, says Islamabad.

India on July 16 said consular access offered by Pakistan to Kulbhushan Jadhav in Islamabad was neither meaningful nor credible.

After lodging a protest, Indian consular officers from the High Commission in Islamabad left the venue.

“The [Indian] Consular Officers were not given unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional access to Shri Jadhav. On the contrary, Pakistani officials with an intimidating demeanour were present in close proximity of Shri Jadhav and Consular Officers despite the protests of the Indian side. It was also evident from a camera that was visible that the conversation with Shri Jadhav was being recorded. Shri Jadhav himself was visibly under stress and indicated that clearly to the Consular Officers. The arrangements did not permit a free conversation between them. The Consular Officers could not engage Shri Jadhav on his legal rights and were prevented from obtaining his written consent for arranging his legal representation. In the light of these circumstances, the Indian Consular Officers came to the conclusion that the consular access being offered by Pakistan was neither meaningful nor credible. After lodging a protest, they left the venue," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement

Advertising

Advertising

India had demanded that Mr. Jadhav, who has been in Pakistan’s custody since 2016, should be allowed to interact with Indian diplomats without interference from Pakistani security and diplomatic officials.

Also read: Full text of Kulbhushan Jadhav's alleged confession | Kulbhushan Jadhav case: A timeline

“India has been requesting for the unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional consular access to Shri Kulbhushan Jadhav. On the basis of assurances provided, our officials have proceeded for the meeting today [Thursday]. We will assess the situation after our officials return and provide a report,” MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava earlier said during the weekly media briefing.

Kulbhushan Jadhav coerced into refusing appeal, says India

Pakistan has claimed the second consular access to Mr. Jadhav went as planned. The first consular access was provided on September 2, 2019 during which India had complained about Pakistani interference. “Two consular officers of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were provided unimpeded and uninterrupted consular access to Commander Jadhav at 3 pm,” said a press release issued from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

Also read | Takeaways from the Kulbhushan Jadhav case ruling

Pakistan claims that Mr. Jadhav was involved in fomenting violence in the country. India maintains that Mr. Jadhav is a former navy official who had retired from service. India had taken the case to the International Court of Justice, after a military tribunal of Pakistan gave him death sentence, which had ordered Pakistan to grant consular access to Mr. Jadhav.

Pakistan said on Thursday that it remains committed to implementing the July 17, 2019 judgment of the ICJ.