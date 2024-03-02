ADVERTISEMENT

Congress will provide MSP to farmers ‘legally’, says Rahul Gandhi in MP

March 02, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Bhopal

He was speaking at a public meeting in Morena.

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, on March 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said his party will provide Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers legally if it came to power at the Centre.

He was speaking at a public meeting in Morena after his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ entered Madhya Pradesh from Rajasthan.

The BJP government at the Centre has waived loans of ₹16 lakh crore of 10 to 15 industrialists but it is denying (legally guaranteed) MSP to farmers, he alleged.

Farmer organisations in Punjab and Haryana are currently agitating for legally guaranteed MSP for crops.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gandhi also claimed that 73% people of the country including Other Backward Classes, Dalits and tribals do not have any representation in the government and various other sectors, and a caste-based census will ensure justice to them.

Such a census will ensure equal participation of these communities in various sectors, the Congress leader said.

Earlier in the afternoon, MP Congress president Jitu Patwari welcomed Mr. Gandhi and senior leader Ashok Gehlot at the border of Morena district. The Yatra resumed from Dholpur in Rajasthan after a five-day break.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US