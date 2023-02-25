ADVERTISEMENT

Congress proposes progressive changes to the party constitution to reflect political and societal changes

February 25, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - Raipur

Party ensures 50% reservation for SCs, STs and BCs, and people below the age of 50 years

The Hindu Bureau

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with senior party leader Sonia Gandhi during the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress, in Raipur on Saturday, February 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

To reflect the changing social and political realities of India, the Congress on Saturday announced the amendment of the party constitution to provide for 50% reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs), scheduled tribes (STs), other backward classes (OBCs), minorities and women in the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision making body.

The CWC has also been expanded to increase the number of core CWC members to 35 from 23. While there were 12 elected members earlier, now there will be a provision for 18. Similarly, the number of nominated members will go up to 17 from the current 11.

The constitution has also been amended to include all former Presidents and Prime Ministers from the party, and leaders of the party in both Houses of the Parliament.

In addition, the amendment to the party constitution also includes a proposal to give 50% membership space to people under the age of 50 years, a decision that was taken at the Udaipur conclave last May.

Several other additions like the creation of a separate transgender category in the membership form, a completely digital format to enrol new members from January 1, 2025, provisions for online donations have also been adopted.

Apart from making a separate column in the party form for transgenders, the Congress has now made it mandatory to write the names of the mother and wife or husband along with the father.

The party has also provided for a new tier of organisation between Block Committees and District Committees.

