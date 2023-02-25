HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘PM Modi and BJP have captured every institution’, says Sonia Gandhi at Congress plenary session

“My innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a turning point for Congress,” Ms. Gandhi said on the second day of the plenary session

February 25, 2023 01:15 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

File photo of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party is fuelling the fire of hatred, and Congress must tackle the BJP regime with vigour and clarity, Sonia Gandhi said on February 25 during the ongoing Congress plenary session in Raipur.

“This is a challenging time for Congress and the country as a whole. BJP-RSS has captured and subverted every single institution in the country. It has caused economic ruin by favouring a few businessmen,” the All India Congress Chief said on the second day of the session.

Ms. Gandhi added that BJP’s politics is built on fuelling the fire of hatred by viciously targeting women, Dalits, and tribals.

“We must tackle the BJP regime with vigour, reach out to people and convey our message with clarity,” she said.

ALSO READ | At plenary session, Congress reiterates demand for caste-based census

Ms. Gandhi and the former president of INC Rahul Gandhi skipped the Congress steering committee meeting on Friday, where party chief Mallikarjun Kharge was authorised to choose new members for the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

The three-day plenary session comes on the heels of Bharat Jodo Yatra, a campaign where Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi trailed 150 Indian States.

Ms. Gandhi said Bharat Jodo Yatra was a turning point for the party and could mark the end of her “innings”.

“Our victories in 2004 and 2009 along with the able leadership of Dr. Manmohan Singh gave me personal satisfaction but what gratifies me most is that my innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a turning point for Congress,” Ms. Gandhi said.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / India

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.