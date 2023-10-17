Always stood with citizens to protect their freedoms and choices: Congress on SC’s same sex marriage verdict

October 17, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Congress on Tuesday said it was studying the different judgments of the Supreme Court on the same sex marriage case, but asserted that it has always stood for protecting a citizen’s “freedoms, choices and rights”.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court refused to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriages by a 3:2 majority. However, there were four different judgements by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S. Ravindra Bhat and P.S. Narasimha. Justice Hima Kohli, who was also a part of the bench, concurred with Justice Bhat’s judgement.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh said, “On the same sex marriage and related issues we are studying the different and differing judgments delivered in the Supreme Court today and will have a detailed response subsequently.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Indian National Congress has always stood with all our citizens to protect their freedoms, choices, liberties and rights. We, as a party of inclusion, firmly believe in non discriminatory processes — judicial, social, and political,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT