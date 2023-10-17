ADVERTISEMENT

Always stood with citizens to protect their freedoms and choices: Congress on SC’s same sex marriage verdict

October 17, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Congress is studying the different judgments of the five-judge bench, says Jairam Ramesh; adds that the Congress is a party of inclusion and firmly believes in non-discriminatory processes

The Hindu Bureau

Media personnel seen standing outside the Supreme Court during the verdict over Same-Sex marriage, in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on Tuesday said it was studying the different judgments of the Supreme Court on the same sex marriage case, but asserted that it has always stood for protecting a citizen’s “freedoms, choices and rights”.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court refused to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriages by a 3:2 majority. However, there were four different judgements by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S. Ravindra Bhat and P.S. Narasimha. Justice Hima Kohli, who was also a part of the bench, concurred with Justice Bhat’s judgement.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh said, “On the same sex marriage and related issues we are studying the different and differing judgments delivered in the Supreme Court today and will have a detailed response subsequently.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Indian National Congress has always stood with all our citizens to protect their freedoms, choices, liberties and rights. We, as a party of inclusion, firmly believe in non discriminatory processes — judicial, social, and political,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

marriage / LGBT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US