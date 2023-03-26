Congress begins day-long ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ at Delhi’s Rajghat in support of Rahul Gandhi

March 26, 2023 11:14 am | Updated 12:31 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress on March 26, 2023 began a day-long "Sankalp Satyagraha" at Delhi's Rajghat in support of Rahul Gandhi following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, senior leaders K.C. Venugopal, P. Chidambaram and Salman Khurshid were among the party's top brass taking part in the Satyagraha at Rajghat.

Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik, Pawan Kumar Bansal, Saktisinh Gohil, Jothimani, Pratibha Singh and Manish Chatrath were also present at the protest site.

Several leaders of the party's Delhi also took part in the protest while a large number of party workers gathered outside the venue despite the police refusing to grant permission for the satyagraha.

In a letter, the Delhi Police said the request for holding the satyagraha was rejected due to law and order and traffic reasons and prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC had been imposed in and around Rajghat.

A senior police officer told PTI that while permission for holding the satyagraha was denied, adequate security arrangements were put in place.

In response to the Delhi Police's action, Mr. Venugopal said on Twitter, "After silencing our voice in Parliament, the government has refused to let us hold a peaceful satyagraha at Bapu's (Mahatma Gandhi) samadhi as well.

"It has become a habit for the Modi government to disallow every opposition protest. This will not deter us, our fight for truth, against tyranny goes on."

The Congress has put up a stage outside Rajghat and are protesting against Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case and his subsequent disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at Raj Ghat for one day ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ | Video Credit: ANI

It has announced plans for a day-long satyagraha in front of Mahatma Gandhi statues at all States and district headquarters to protest against the disqualification.

Mr. Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. The disqualification will prevent Gandhi (52), a four-time MP, from contesting elections for eight years unless a higher court stays the conviction.

Congress ‘satyagraha’ begins in Rajasthan

The Congress’ Rajasthan unit began its day-long “Sankalp Satyagraha” here in support of Rahul Gandhi following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

The party’s State unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and several other leaders are taking part in the protest at the Collectorate Circle.

The Congress has announced plans for a day-long satyagraha in front of Mahatma Gandhi statues at all States and district headquarters to protest against Gandhi’s conviction in a 2019 defamation case and his subsequent disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Speaking at the protest venue, Mr. Dotasra said the agitation is against the Centre’s suppression of the opposition’s voice.

Former mayor Jyoti Khandelwal said Prime Minister maintained silence on the Adani issue but action was taken against Gandhi, who has been constantly raising the voice of the people of India.

“Satyagraha is the power which had forced the British to bow down. The Modi government will also have to bow down,” she said.