Appointment of 5 judges recommended by Collegium likely in two days, Centre tells Supreme Court

February 03, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST - New Delhi

The Centre assured the Supreme Court, on February 3, 2023, that the Collegium’s recommendation for appointment of five judges in apex court will be cleared soon.

The Supreme Court expressed displeasure over Centre’s delay in clearing recommendations for transfer of High Court judges and said that it’s a very serious issue.

Attorney General R. Venkataramani informed Supreme Court that the appointments of five judges to the apex court is likely to come through by February 5, 2023.

Justices Pankaj Mithal, Sanjay Karol, PV Sanjay Kumar, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Manoj Misra were recommended for appointment as Supreme Court judges by the Collegium in a resolution on December 13 last year.

SC asked Attorney General to come back with specific inputs on Collegium recommendations regarding transfer of High Court judges and appointments of High Court Chief Justices in 10 days.

The court also flagged the issue of appointments kept pending by the government despite repeated reiterations by the Collegium.

It cautioned the government not to force it to take judicial and administrative action agains the Centre and make things “uncomfortable”.

The court said it is not affected by the public barbs aimed at it by government functionaries beyond a particular stage. It also added that important issue is to get justice administration working well and filling up judicial vacancies.