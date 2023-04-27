ADVERTISEMENT

Code of Victorian morality was imposed on our inclusive culture: Supreme Court

April 27, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - NEW DELHI

CJI says though sexual attraction towards same gender persons existed for time immemorial, the push for legalising same sex marriage started only in 2002

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court on April 27 said the ancient all-inclusive culture of India, which accepted same sex love, was stifled by the imposition of Victorian morality by the British Raj.

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, heading a Constitution Bench, corrected the government’s perspective that though sexual attraction or orientation towards same gender persons has existed for time immemorial, the push for legalising same sex marriage started only in 2002.

ALSO READ
Same-sex marriage hearing | The case so far

“You may not be right there. It is the impact of British Victorian morality that we had to forsake much of our cultural ethos. If you go to some of our finest temples, you will see sculptures and artworks that you will never say are lurid. Ours has been an educative culture, a profound one. From 1857 and the framing of the Indian Penal Code, the code of Victorian morality was imposed on our inclusive, broad culture,” Chief Justice Chandrachud addressed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The court said there was no legal bar to hold same sex wedding ceremonies even as the government said it recognised the right to love, to cohabit, to project one’s sexual orientation as a fundamental right, though to seek recognition of a same sex relationship as a marriage was not a fundamental right.

Explained | How has the Supreme Court interpreted ‘sex’ and ‘gender identity’ in the past?

“You can invite a group of 25 friends and have a marriage ceremony. There is no bar to any marriage ceremony. In the South, they tie a ‘thali’…” the court remarked.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US