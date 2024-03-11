ADVERTISEMENT

China lodges diplomatic protest over PM Modi's visit to Arunachal Pradesh

March 11, 2024 03:24 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST - Beijing

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Sela Tunnel during a public meeting, in Itanagar on March 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

China on March 11 said it lodged a diplomatic protest with India over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh last week, reiterating its claim over the area by saying India's moves will "only complicate" the boundary question.

Mr. Modi on Saturday dedicated to the nation the Sela Tunnel built at an altitude of 13,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh that will provide all-weather connectivity to strategically located Tawang and is expected to ensure better movement of troops along the frontier region.

A view of the ‘Sela Tunnel’ which was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, Saturday, March 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The ₹825 crore tunnel, constructed on the road connecting Assam’s Tezpur to Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district, is being billed as the longest bi-lane road tunnel in the world at such an altitude. The Sela Tunnel will provide for better movement of troops and weaponry to various forward locations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, according to military officials.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Chinese shenanigans on Arunachal Pradesh

China, which claims Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, routinely objects to Indian leaders' visits to the State to highlight its claims. Beijing has also named the area as Zangnan.

India has repeatedly rejected China’s territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that the State is an integral part of the country. New Delhi has also dismissed Beijing's move to assign "invented" names to the area, saying it did not alter the reality.

Asked by the official media about Mr. Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh at a media briefing in Beijing on March 11, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said “Zangnan area is Chinese territory”.

"China never recognised the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally set up by India and firmly opposes it," he said. The China-India boundary question has yet to be resolved. India has no right to arbitrarily develop the area of Zangnan in China, he said. “Relevant moves by India only complicate the boundary question. China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to the leader’s visit to the eastern section of the China-India boundary," he said. “We have made solemn representations to India," he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US