Centre to restore MPLAD scheme

New Delhi

10 November 2021 16:08 IST

Under the scheme, MPs can recommend development programmes involving expenditure of ₹5 crore every year in their constituencies.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved restoration and continuation of the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), which was suspended in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the Cabinet presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the scheme has been restored for the remaining part of financial year 2021-22. The scheme will continue till 2025-26.

Funds will be released at the rate of ₹2 crore per MP for the remaining period of 2021-22 in one instalment, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

From 2022-23 to 2025-26, funds will be released under the scheme at the rate of ₹5 crore per annum to each of the MPs in two instalments of ₹2.5 crore each, he added.

In April last year, the government had suspended MPLADS during 2020-21 and 2021-22, and said that the funds would be used for managing health services and the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Under the scheme, MPs can recommend development programmes involving expenditure of ₹5 crore every year in their constituencies.