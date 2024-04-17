Centre forms panel to ensure queer community gets access to services, welfare schemes

April 17, 2024 02:18 am | Updated 02:19 am IST - New Delhi

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Tuesday notified a six-member committee to address issues related to the queer community. The committee, to be headed by the Cabinet Secretary, will suggest measures to ensure that the queer community does not encounter any discrimination in accessing goods and services, social welfare schemes, or face threat of violence among others.

Last October, while hearing the petition on same-sex marriage, the Supreme Court had directed that such a panel be set up to address the challenges faced by the community in accordance with the statement made by the Centre in the court. Other members of the panel include Secretaries of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Women and Child Development, and the Ministry of Health and Family Development.

In the terms of reference set out by the Legislative Department of the Union government, the committee will look into measures to make sure that queer people are not subjected to involuntary medical treatments and surgeries, including modules to cover mental health. The order allows the committee to also co-opt experts and other officers if deemed necessary.

The order comes with the Model Code of Conduct in force and the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha election scheduled on April 19.

The announcement of the committee comes within a week of the Congress launching its manifesto, in which it has promised to bring legislation recognising civil unions among queer people, after wide consultation, stopping just short of promising to recognise marriages.

While the terms of reference for the committee announced on Tuesday do not specifically mention recognition of queer couples or partnerships, it has been given a mandate to take up any other related issues it may deem necessary.

Soon after the 3:2 judgement of the Supreme Court was delivered on October 17, declining to legalise same-sex marriages, placing the responsibility of the decision on the Parliament and State governments instead, the Congress had said it will deliberate on it and come out with a position statement. After maintaining silence on it since then, it had revealed in its manifesto, launched on April 5, the promise of recognising civil unions.

