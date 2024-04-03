  • What is the true import and interpretation of the following expression contained in Article 131 of the Constitution: “if and in so far as the dispute involves any question (whether of law or fact) on which the existence or extent of a legal right depends”?
  • Does Article 293 of the Constitution vest a State with an enforceable right to raise borrowing from the Union government and/or other sources? If yes, to what extent can such right be regulated by the Union government?
  • Can the borrowing by State-owned enterprises and liabilities arising out of the Public Account be included under the purview of Article 293(3) of the Constitution?
  • What is the scope and extent of Judicial Review exercisable by the Supreme Court with respect to a fiscal policy, which is purportedly in conflict with the object and spirit of Article 293 of the Constitution?