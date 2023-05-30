ADVERTISEMENT

BJP to begin Maha Jansampark Abhiyan from May 31; to reach out to 1,000 eminent persons in every Lok Sabha constituency

May 30, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will begin its Maha Jansampark Abhiyan about the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the last nine years. Image for representational purposes. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will begin its Maha Jansampark Abhiyan, a month-long campaign, on May 31, during which it will reach out to 1,000 eminent persons from every Lok Sabha constituency, a party leader said on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters, the party's national general secretary Vinod Tawde said the campaign, which will begin on May 31, will continue till June 30.

“We have prepared a list of 1,000 persons from every Lok Sabha seat in the country, who have won civilian awards such as Padma or president's medals during their service. With 543 seats in Lok Sabha, the cumulative figure comes to 5.5 lakh people in the country, who will be visited by the BJP's Union Ministers or senior party functionaries during the reach-out campaign,” Mr. Tawde said.

The visits will be about the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the last nine years, he said.

"We will also apprise people about various developmental works undertaken or completed in the respective Lok Sabha constituency,” the BJP leader said.

Apart from this, some public functions can be held near the development projects, which have been completed, such as highways and railway stations among others, he said.

The BJP has also prepared a list of beneficiaries of 10 key Union government schemes that had given direct benefits to the people. The party has decided to organise gatherings of such beneficiaries, Mr. Tawde said.

