ADVERTISEMENT

BJP MP Pratap Simha's statement recorded in Parliament security breach case: Pralhad Joshi

December 22, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST - New Delhi

Mr. Joshi said an investigation is going on in the December 13 security breach, and the law will take its course after the report is submitted

PTI

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said the statement of BJP Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha has been recorded as part of the probe in the Parliament security breach case.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Mr. Joshi said an investigation is going on in the December 13 security breach, and the law will take its course after the report is submitted.

Opinion | A security breach that must lead to sweeping changes 

The protesters who had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13 and set off smoke canisters had entered Parliament on passes issued on the recommendation of Mr. Simha's office.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Simha is a two-term Lok Sabha member from Mysuru.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

parliament

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US