BJP MP Pratap Simha's statement recorded in Parliament security breach case: Pralhad Joshi

December 22, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST - New Delhi

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said the statement of BJP Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha has been recorded as part of the probe in the Parliament security breach case.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Mr. Joshi said an investigation is going on in the December 13 security breach, and the law will take its course after the report is submitted.

The protesters who had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13 and set off smoke canisters had entered Parliament on passes issued on the recommendation of Mr. Simha's office.

Mr. Simha is a two-term Lok Sabha member from Mysuru.

