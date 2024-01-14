ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leader Nadda to launch cleanliness campaign in run-up to Ram temple consecration ceremony

January 14, 2024 05:13 am | Updated 05:13 am IST - New Delhi

BJP president J P Nadda to launch nationwide campaign to clean holy places before Ram temple consecration on January 22.

PTI

BJP National President JP Nadda during a roadshow, in Panchkula, Haryana, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP president J P Nadda will launch on Sunday a nationwide campaign to clean up holy places and their surrounding areas in the run-up to the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla said Union ministers and party leaders at the national and state levels will be part of the campaign and are expected to give two to three hours everyday for the task till January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony.

ALSO READ
PM Modi begins special 11-day ritual before opening of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

The party, he said, has formed committees in states and districts for the campaign and will be reaching out to noted citizens to join the exercise.

Shukla noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly emphasised on ensuring cleanliness and has been a part of numerous such campaigns.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He had joined one such exercise at a temple in Maharashtra on Friday, Shukla added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US