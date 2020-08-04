Bihar govt. recommends CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Patna:

“Everything related to the case will come out in the open,” says JD(U) leader and spokesperson Sanjay Singh

The Bihar government on Tuesday recommended a CBI probe into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

“Since the family has given the consent, we’re recommending a CBI probe on the FIR that was lodged here…I spoke to the State DGP and all the formalities are being done for the CBI probe and I think it will be sent today”, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told media persons.

“Now with the State government having recommended a CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, we believe the truth will come out…we’re thankful to the leaders of all political parties and the Chief Minister as well for recommending the inquiry to CBI”, BJP MLA and cousin of the deceased actor Neeraj Kumar Singh ‘Bablu’ told The Hindu.

Ruling party JD(U) leader and party spokesperson Sanjay Singh said, “Everything related to the case will come out in the open, though Bihar police too were capable but as it was everyone’s demand the government has recommended CBI inquiry into the case”.

RJD leaders too welcomed the move.

“Our leader Tejashwi Yadav has been demanding a CBI inquiry into the case since beginning and we welcome the move of the government”, said RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari.

Earlier on Monday, Bihar legislators across party lines raised a unanimous demand for a CBI probe in the case.

Mr. ‘Bablu’ had first raised the issue and demanded a CBI probe in the case. “It is evident from news reports that Mumbai police are trying to put hurdles in the investigation of the case by the Bihar police team who are currently in Mumbai…so the State government should hand over the case to CBI”, said the BJP MLA.

His wife Nutan Singh, who is a BJP MLC, also raised the issue in the State Legislative Council. The BJP MLA also mentioned how an IPS officer from Bihar was “forcibly quarantined” soon after he reached Mumbai for investigation into the case.

Later, Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Tejashwi Yadav too said that his party RJD was the first to have made such a demand for CBI probe into the case. Mr Yadav also requested the State government to name the upcoming film city at Rajgir in the State after the deceased actor.

Similarly, Congress Legislature Party leader Sadanand Singh suggested that a resolution be passed in support of the demand for a CBI inquiry. Lok Janshakti Party leader Raju Tiwari and others too raised their voice for a similar demand.

Mr. Kumar had also expressed his annoyance over the way a Bihar police officer who had gone to investigate the case was “forcibly quarantined” in Mumbai.

“The State DGP has informed me about the developments…he will speak with the authorities there but whatever has happened with a police official in Bihar is not proper”, said Mr Kumar.

“IPS officer Vinay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from Patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11 pm (on August 2)”, tweeted Bihar Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey .

Rajput’s body was found hanging in his flat in Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. Later, on July 25 his father K K Singh had lodged a case in local Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and five others in the death case under different sections of IPC, which included abetment of suicide and cheating.