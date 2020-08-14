Bengaluru violence: Meerut bounty announcer booked

Ghaziabad

In a video, he purportedly announces a bounty of ₹51 lakh on the head of Karnataka MLA R. Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy’s nephew

A Meerut man has been booked on the charge of disturbing communal harmony after a video went viral where he purportedly announces a bounty of ₹51 lakh on the head of the nephew of Karnataka MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy for allegedly posting a post on social media that hurt religious sentiments.

Avinash Pandey, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Meerut, said Shahazeb Rizvi, a resident of Rasoolpur village in Phalwada town of Meerut, has been booked under Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between religious groups) and 505 (2) (intent to incite one community against the other) of the IPC. “We have taken note of the video. He has been charged with disturbing communal harmony. He is absconding. We will arrest him soon,” he added.

In the video, Mr. Rizvi could be heard appealing to Muslims to contribute to the bounty money.

He is said to be associated with the Samajwadi Party in the past and now describes himself as a social worker.