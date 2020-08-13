Bengaluru violence | Muslim youth stand guard at local temple

While mobs went on a rampage in DJ Halli and the neighbouring KG Halli in Bengaluru, a group of residents from minority community worked towards ensuring that the violence did not take a communal turn.
A group of Muslim youth formed a human chain around a temple near Mr. Srinivasamurthy’s house in Kaval Byrasandra late Tuesday night. A video of this has gone viral on social media.
“The riots of Tuesday night were not communal. But the mob was very violent and directionless. If it had attacked the temple, it could have descended into a communal riot. So some of the youths who were trying to pacify the crowds formed a human chain around the temple,” said a resident.
Meanwhile, Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy has appealed for peace and said there had been no incident of this nature in the last 25 years in the locality. His house was set on fire when and he and his family members were away. The rioters carried machetes and petrol bombs and looted jewellery and all other material at home, he said. “Not even pillows were spared in my house,” he said. “I have been living in that house for the past 50 years. I was born and raised in that house. Even my brother’s house was burnt. Where do we go now? What protection do I have as an MLA?” he asked.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath