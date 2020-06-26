Attack on Rajiv Gandhi Foundation to divert attention from border row: Congress

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. File.

Earlier, in the day, BJP president J.P. Nadda attacked the Congress over the RGF having receiving funds from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The Congress on Friday said the BJP is trying to distract and divert attention by spreading ‘disinformation’ regarding the Sonia Gandhi-headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) receiving government funds during the UPA government.

The party, however, didn’t respond to the specific charges leveled by the BJP about government bodies funding a Congress party-linked trust during the UPA regime.

“Instead of responding to questions which are relevant today for every single Indian, they [the BJP] want to distract our attention. They want to divert our focus from the actual issue and want to spread disinformation and so this 3D Government has to come out of this,” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said at a virtual press conference.

“We don’t want to question them right now at this stage but all the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) organisations keep getting funding from various government departments. We don’t want to get into this at this stage; that is not relevant to the country’s broader interest today. If the government wants to fight us, we will have all the time before elections. We will fight them with much more eloquence at that time. We have all documents linking all these foundations, which keep going to China, taking RSS and everybody along,” he added.

In a veiled attack on government functionaries, Mr. Khera said, “Therefore, we are not even interested in where the Foreign Minister’s son works and that organisation has received funds from the Chinese embassy. These are irrelevant issues as far as people of India are concerned because they are worried about the borders of India,”