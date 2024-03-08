ADVERTISEMENT

Army officer abducted from home in Manipur, search under way

March 08, 2024 03:34 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI

This is the fourth instance of Armed personnel or their relatives being individually targeted since the conflict began last year

Abhinay Lakshman

Representational image of security personnel in Manipur. A search operation is under way to rescue an Army official who was abducted from his home in Thoubal | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Amid the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur, a serving Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army was abducted from his home in Thoubal district on the morning of March 8. A coordinated search operation is under way to rescue the officer, The Hindu has learnt. 

A source said that JCO Konsam Kheda Singh was abducted from his residence in a vehicle around 9 a.m., adding that the cause of the abduction is not yet known. They said that coordinated searches are under way and all vehicles plying along National Highway 102 are being checked.

ALSO READ | Law and disorder: On Manipur, its ethnic polarisation and its law and order

Ever since the conflict began in Manipur on May 3, 2023, between the dominant Valley-based Meitei people and the hills-based Scheduled Tribe Kuki-Zo people, at least 219 people have been killed and tens of thousands internally displaced.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the fourth instance of soldiers either on leave or on duty or their relatives being individually targeted since the conflict began. “The security forces working to bring peace and normalcy are being targetted for performing their duties,” the source said.

Days ago, an Additional Superintendent of Police of the Manipur Police had been attacked in his Imphal home on February 27 by members of the radical armed Meitei group Arambai Tenggol (AT). The incident had led to Manipur Police staging an arms-down protest seeking a free hand to deal with outfits like AT.

In November last year, five members of an Indian Army soldier’s family were kidnapped while they were travelling from Churachandpur to Leimakhong by an unidentified armed group, which killed four of the members.

And in September 2023, a former Assam Regiment soldier Serto Thangthang Kom, posted in Leimakhong with the Defence Service Corps (DSC), was kidnapped and killed by an unidentified armed group.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US