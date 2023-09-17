Army jawan on leave abducted and murdered in Manipur

September 17, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - New Delhi

An Indian Army jawan was abducted and killed while he was on leave in Manipur.

A Defence source said that the body of Serto Thangthang Kom, 41, was found on September 17 morning at Khuningthek Village East of Mongjam under Sogolmang police station in Imphal East.

The jawan, belonging to Defence Service Corps, was posted at Leimakhong in hill district of Kangpokpi. He was abducted from his home in Tarung, Neikanlong, Happy Valley, Imphal West.

A Defence source said he was abducted around 10 a.m. on September 16, while being on leave. “As per the statement of his 10-year-old son, who was the only eyewitness to the crime. Three miscreants entered the home while they were working at the porch and placed a pistol on his father’s temple. The miscreants forced him in a white vehicle and drove away,” the source said.

There was no news of him till Sunday when his body was found around 9.30 a.m. at Khuningthek Village in Imphal East. His identity was confirmed by relatives who stated that the soldier had been murdered by a single bullet to his head. The postmortem report is awaited.

He is survived by his wife, daughter and son.

Army has rushed a team to assist the bereaved family in all manners possible.

A police official said no arrests have been made in the case yet.

In another incident, a mob tried to storm the Porompat police station in Imphal East on Saturday night to secure the release of armed suspects who had been arrested by police. Police fired shots to disperse the mob.