TDP leaders offer prayers at Yaganti temple for Chandrababu Naidu

October 14, 2023 05:02 am | Updated 05:02 am IST - NANDYAL

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders on October 13 (Friday) launched a padayatra from Banaganapalle to Yaganti temple and offered prayers for the early release of the party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is on judicial remand at Rajahmundry Central Prison for his alleged involvement in the skill development scam case.

Led by TDP leader B.C. Indira Reddy, wife of former MLA B.C. Janardhan Reddy, the party activists trekked to the temple.

Carrying placards that read ‘We stand with CBN’ and ‘I am with CBN’, the TDP activists took part in the padayatra.

“The entire country has started realising that Mr. Naidu has been jailed on dubious charges,” Ms. Indira Reddy told the media and alleged that the YSRCP government was resorting to ‘vendetta politics’ .

